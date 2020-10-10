Previous
Fallen leaves by kdrinkie
Photo 1998

Fallen leaves

The leaves are changing and starting to drop. What better than a walk in the woods to enjoy the view.
Kim

@kdrinkie
Hello! I started this a few years ago but the last year or two I have not put enough effort in but hope to get back...
sheri
Love the symmetry of the trail and trees.
October 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
A beautiful walk in the woods - it is!
October 11th, 2020  
Kat
Lovely Autumn leaves and avenue, great photo!
October 11th, 2020  
