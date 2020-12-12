Previous
Next
Crystals by kdrinkie
Photo 2040

Crystals

Hard to tell but this is the top of my trash can.... frosty morning
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Kim

@kdrinkie
Hello! I started this a few years ago but the last year or two I have not put enough effort in but hope to get back...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful shot!
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise