Before the first look by kdrinkie
Before the first look

She was so nervous, and he was so eager to turn around.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Kim

@kdrinkie
Hello! I started this a few years ago but the last year or two I have not put enough effort in but hope to get back...
Mags ace
Love the black and white!
August 7th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
Great b&W and PoV
August 7th, 2022  
