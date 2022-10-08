Previous
Kayaking weekend by kdrinkie
Kayaking weekend

I can’t take credit for this as I’m in the picture. My friends have a house on the river so we spent a weekend with them kayaking and hanging out.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Kim

@kdrinkie
Hello! I started this a few years ago but the last year or two I have not put enough effort in but hope to get back...
bkb in the city
Looks like you had fun
October 11th, 2022  
