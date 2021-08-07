Previous
Nice sky by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1950

Nice sky

Got this patern with clouds, still Winter here in Queensland, but nice sunny day.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
