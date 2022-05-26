Sign up
Photo 2095
Afternoon in the last Thursday of Autumn
The last Thursday in Autumn in 2022, after all the rain we got lately we get to enjoy nice afternoon with no rain.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
country
