Nanango town before the rain by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2118

Nanango town before the rain

Just before lunch, and just before the rain came, and its so cold now.....
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
