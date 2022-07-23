Previous
Quilt trail in Kingaroy by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2123

Quilt trail in Kingaroy

At the 2022 Kingaroy Quilt trail great day with lovely art.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
