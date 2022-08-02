Sign up
Photo 2126
Fogy morning
Its very fogy today (on our morning walk also) the sun is coming through and it going to be a nice day.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
Tags
sky
,
weather
,
fog
,
plants
,
garden
