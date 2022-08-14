Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2132
Cutting wood for fire
We cut a Wattle tree and we cut it to size so in 2 years time we would be able to use it in Winter.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2132
photos
37
followers
90
following
584% complete
View this month »
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
14th August 2022 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
weather
,
garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close