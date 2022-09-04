Previous
At Kumbia country festival by kerenmcsweeney
At Kumbia country festival

Kumbia is 50 km from our place, I went and did a market there and did good (sold mosaic and glass art) it was a very long day (10 hours from leaving home to when I came home...)
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Keren

I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
