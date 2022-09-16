Previous
Next
A cute visitor by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2146

A cute visitor

Just as I step out of my workshop I saw this wallaby, Not having dogs the wild animals coming so close to our home and workshop.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise