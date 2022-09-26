Previous
Next
The afternoon before the big storm by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2150

The afternoon before the big storm

The afternoon before the big storm, this was the first Summer storm we get here, we did lost power for 9.5 hours.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise