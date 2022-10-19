Previous
At the Op.shop by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2160

At the Op.shop

Here in Australia we got Op. (opportunity) shop, its a thrift shop or 2nd hand shop. I really like to visit them and prefer sometime to shop for my stuff
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia.
