Photo 2160
At the Op.shop
Here in Australia we got Op. (opportunity) shop, its a thrift shop or 2nd hand shop. I really like to visit them and prefer sometime to shop for my stuff
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2160
photos
37
followers
88
following
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
19th October 2022 11:26am
green
,
town
,
shop
,
country
,
people
