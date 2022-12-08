Previous
home made jam biscuit by kerenmcsweeney
home made jam biscuit

Made this was lovely, and friend gave me this very lovely plate. Started to feel like Christmas
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
