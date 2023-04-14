Sign up
Photo 2235
Dog competition at Nanango show
I was wondering around the Nanango show grown as the agriculture show. end up @ the dog section of the show. Interesting looking dogs.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
14th April 2023 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
show
,
dogs
,
country
,
australia
