Dog competition at Nanango show by kerenmcsweeney
Dog competition at Nanango show

I was wondering around the Nanango show grown as the agriculture show. end up @ the dog section of the show. Interesting looking dogs.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
