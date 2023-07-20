Previous
Echidna in our garden by kerenmcsweeney
Echidna in our garden

This lovely Australian animal is very active in our gardens.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
