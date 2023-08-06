Previous
Black Betty enjoying picnic & music by kerenmcsweeney
Black Betty enjoying picnic & music

An entitative from the local council we got some funding to have concert in this lovely grounds we have in Nanango (call Ringsfield house) we have 2 more Sundays, we can rock in bring a food and just enjoy the music. (like Black Betty..)
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details

