Photo 2276
At a flee market in Haifa, Israel
A lovely and different 'Stuff' in a flee market in the port city of Haifa in Israel.
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
hand
,
toys
,
shop
,
2nd
