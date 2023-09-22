Previous
The cable-car from the University of Haifa
The cable-car from the University of Haifa

The cable-car from the University of Haifa. Its is around 15 minuets ride going through 5 stops. great views to the bay of Haifa and the port also
Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
