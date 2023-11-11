Previous
Flowering Jade plants by kerenmcsweeney
Flowering Jade plants

After 14 mm of rain the day turn so nice, we got the Jade plant flowering at the moment in lovely pink colour.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
