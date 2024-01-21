Sign up
Previous
Photo 2327
In loving memory of love dog
My best friend's dog pass away last week so I made her this mosaic sign to put next to indie dog in her place of rest, she was a lovely lovely dog.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2327
photos
29
followers
78
following
Views
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
21st January 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
blue
,
sign
,
love
,
art
