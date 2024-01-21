Previous
In loving memory of love dog by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2327

In loving memory of love dog

My best friend's dog pass away last week so I made her this mosaic sign to put next to indie dog in her place of rest, she was a lovely lovely dog.
Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
