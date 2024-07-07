Previous
Mid Winter kind of fun by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2375

Mid Winter kind of fun

Very cold today not much sun (its the middle of Winter here at the moment) Yes I did this mosaic Macaw parrot...
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise