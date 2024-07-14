Sign up
Photo 2377
Power Up Show & Shin Nanango 2024
Had a stall at this event (Power Up Show & Shin Nanango 2024), lots of lovely vintage cars that been restore and look after like special kids. Lovely July Winter Sunday
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
australian
day
vintage
winter
cars
