Reviling the mosaic work by kerenmcsweeney
Reviling the mosaic work

It was a combine effort to make this mosaic work, and we revile it and stella is very happy, it will come useful for something I think an Ice bucket..
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia.
