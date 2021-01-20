Sign up
Photo 456
Paying My Respects
Visiting George Washington’s Mount Vernon
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Khawbecker
ace
@khawbecker
Live in Virginia. Work in DC. Happily surrounded by historical sites.
682
photos
29
followers
39
following
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
20th January 2021 2:35pm
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! Very well done and I'm sure this is the closest I'll ever come to seeing it for myself.
January 20th, 2021
