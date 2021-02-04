Previous
Next
Eastern Bluebird by khawbecker
Photo 466

Eastern Bluebird

There seem to be numerous bluebirds passing through right now. This one was sunning itself in the tree in our backyard today.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Khawbecker

ace
@khawbecker
Live in Virginia. Work in DC. Happily surrounded by historical sites.
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Always delighted to see the bluebirds arriving! Great close up! I better go clean out my birdhouses!
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise