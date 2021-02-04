Sign up
Photo 466
Eastern Bluebird
There seem to be numerous bluebirds passing through right now. This one was sunning itself in the tree in our backyard today.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
1
Khawbecker
ace
@khawbecker
Live in Virginia. Work in DC. Happily surrounded by historical sites.
692
photos
30
followers
39
following
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Views 8
8
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX300
Taken
4th February 2021 3:14pm
Cathy
Always delighted to see the bluebirds arriving! Great close up! I better go clean out my birdhouses!
February 4th, 2021
