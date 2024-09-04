Sign up
18 / 365
one moment in time
Driving through Katahdin woods and had to stop to stare in awe. The sun shining through before the rain lightly fell around us. It was short lived, but a great moment to capture
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
0
0
Kim
@kim86
18
photos
3
followers
1
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
2nd September 2024 3:31pm
dark
mountain
sunset
shadows
up
lit
coulds
sunrays
treetop
