Empty Nesters
The bird houses on the garage are empty until springtime. Our children are grown and working elsewhere. And the “spark’s” runner blades show rust from years of neglect.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Kimberly
@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
8th February 2024 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
