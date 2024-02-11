Previous
Happy Colors by kimberly2024
42 / 365

Happy Colors

A cold gray Sunday morning, is warmed by flowers and Swedish hotel breakfast with my BJJ girlfriends
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
Photo Details

