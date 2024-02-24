Previous
Tjej Vasan 2024 by kimberly2024
Tjej Vasan 2024

Final sprint to the finish of the biggest womens only nordic ski race, 30km, Finland, Norway & Sweden take the first 4 places (1:16:14) with a .5 second between them.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
