87 / 365
Urban Wild
The calm, playful confidence of this cat scared Kenzo (our dog,) to his total surprise.,
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Kimberly
@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
23% complete
