The Master Keeps On Learning by kimberly2024
96 / 365

The Master Keeps On Learning

My teacher”s teacher, 5 degree black belt , Brazilian Jujitsu. What an honor to learn from him🙏🏼
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Kimberly

@kimberly2024
I love adventure, travel, nature, exercise, and all that promotes healthy happy living. I reside in Central Sweden, but always look forward to visiting new...
26% complete

