Previous
Next
Double Benedict by kimhearn
64 / 365

Double Benedict

Eggs Benedict two ways, one with ham, the other with crab cake. We learned to love the crab cake version while living in Maryland with the popular blue crab. 🦀
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise