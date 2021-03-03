Previous
C - Cinnamon Rolls by kimhearn
125 / 365

C - Cinnamon Rolls

Okay, so I didn't actually make these cinnamon rolls, but the boys really don't care. They were hot, cinnamony, and sweet, so perfect breakfast of champions for teens!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
Jennifer_makalapua
Wow that looks delicious I would love to taste it right away! 😋
Boys must be proud to have such a mom like you.
March 3rd, 2021  
