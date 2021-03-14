Previous
N - Nacho Night! by kimhearn
N - Nacho Night!

These Tequila Lime Chicken Nachos don't last long when you have two teens in the house! Every now and then you need to splurge and enjoy some crunchy, salty, cheesy nachos. I at least had them with a salad to balance out the meal, lol.
14th March 2021

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
