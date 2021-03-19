Previous
S - Salmon by kimhearn
S - Salmon

My friend posted a photo of this Creamy Tuscan Salmon that she found on Pinterest and I knew that I would have to try it. Soo good! We enjoyed it with pasta and a side of green beans.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Kim Hearn

ace
@kimhearn
