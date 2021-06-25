Previous
Snacking in the shade by kimhearn
239 / 365

Snacking in the shade

I quickly grabbed my camera and ran the the window when a hawk was enjoying its breakfast under our pine trees. Going by the remaining feathers, it may have been a catbird.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
