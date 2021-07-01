Previous
Blooms and bugs by kimhearn
245 / 365

Blooms and bugs

My intention was to photograph the milkweed but I got distracted by the red milkweed beetle.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Kim Hearn

ace
@kimhearn
