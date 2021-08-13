Previous
This little piggy packs a punch by kimhearn
This little piggy packs a punch

One of the original cannons at Fort Adams, the second largest coastal fortification in n the United States. My kids thought the cannon looked like one of the pigs from the Angry Birds game.
13th August 2021

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
