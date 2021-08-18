Previous
Goldfinch by the beach by kimhearn
293 / 365

Goldfinch by the beach

Captured the male goldfinch as he was looking foe the next thistle plant.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Kim Hearn

@kimhearn
