298 / 365
Raindrops
Captured early in the morning before the sun bakes away the remnant raindrops.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Kim Hearn
ace
@kimhearn
298
photos
3
followers
10
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th August 2021 8:16am
