Handle with care

Somehow yesterday this little sparrow managed to get his head stuck in the bird feeder. Between my husband and I we managed to wiggle it out but he was bleeding on his neck. It was holding onto my finger tightly after we rescued it and didn’t want to let go. While I wanted to keep holding him, I knew it was best to let him rest on its own. The bird was exhausted so I layer him in the shade under a plant to recuperate. Within an hour he had flown off, I’m really hoping it is okay.