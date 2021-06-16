Previous
Next
IMG_20210615_110803 by kimka
91 / 365

IMG_20210615_110803

Beautiful Loch Tay regardless of the weather
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Kim Silcock

@kimka
One year ago on the 2nd May 2020 my life was turned upside down, although I wasn't aware of it!  I don't want to dramatise...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise