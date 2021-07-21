Previous
Next
IMG_20210716_132006 by kimka
126 / 365

IMG_20210716_132006

Not going anywhere although I may move over to the sun lounger for a change of scenery! Stay cool all☀️😎
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Kim Silcock

@kimka
One year ago on the 2nd May 2020 my life was turned upside down, although I wasn't aware of it!  I don't want to dramatise...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise