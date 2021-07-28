Sign up
IMG_20210727_163658
In bloom. People in so many places I've visited all seem to know The Bear of Crickhowell
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Kim Silcock
@kimka
One year ago on the 2nd May 2020 my life was turned upside down, although I wasn't aware of it! I don't want to dramatise...
Maggiemae
ace
This is what you don't see in NZ and love to see when you are travelling to these areas!
Your story is an inspiration!
July 28th, 2021
Your story is an inspiration!