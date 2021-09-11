Previous
Next
IMG_20210911_163131 by kimka
178 / 365

IMG_20210911_163131

Rainbow Cloud today over London. Iridescent clouds happen because of diffraction. A phenomenon that occurs when small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun's light.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sh
How clever. I like the bit of tree included.
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise