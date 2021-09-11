Sign up
178 / 365
IMG_20210911_163131
Rainbow Cloud today over London. Iridescent clouds happen because of diffraction. A phenomenon that occurs when small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun's light.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Kim Silcock
@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
Photo Details
Sh
How clever. I like the bit of tree included.
September 11th, 2021
