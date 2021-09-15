Sign up
182 / 365
IMG_20210912_142359
Lloyd's of London - I was fascinated with all the buildings.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Kim Silcock
@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
182
photos
15
followers
11
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
12th September 2021 2:24pm
Privacy
moni kozi
ace
So many interesting shapes and lines in this one
September 14th, 2021
Jo Worboys
Are those steps at the top ( I wouldn't dare try them!)
September 14th, 2021
