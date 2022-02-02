Previous
Bubba Elephant by kimka
321 / 365

Bubba Elephant

A friend made Bubba to make me smile which I did once I'd balled my eyes out.
2nd February 2022

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Felt I needed to update the "bit about myself" as life moves on and so should we. The fact that I suffered a brain...
