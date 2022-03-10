Previous
Cirencester - so pretty by kimka
358 / 365

Cirencester - so pretty

10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Kim Silcock

@kimka
Thanks so much for all the messages. My Dad who was a very healthy and busy person passed away suddenly after a very short illness....
98% complete

moni kozi ace
This is simply fabulous! Would you mind if I tried my hand at sketching from this photo?
March 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
It really is beautiful. I used to live in a medieval town in Germany and love the building style.
March 11th, 2022  
